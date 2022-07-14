StockNews.com Downgrades First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) to Hold

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $43.62. 38,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,259. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55. First Financial has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $541.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. First Financial had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Financial by 795.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

