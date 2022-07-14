StockNews.com Downgrades First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) to Hold

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:THFF traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $43.62. 38,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,259. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55. First Financial has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $541.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Financial by 795.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
