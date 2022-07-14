StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Tuniu stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Tuniu has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

