Stephens Boosts Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target to $300.00

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MUSA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Murphy USA stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.17. 777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $139.35 and a 12 month high of $269.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $3.43. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The company’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $491,643.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 513,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,483,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $4,860,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,508,148.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,264 in the last ninety days. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,386,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 431.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 32.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 340.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

