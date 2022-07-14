S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.97

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $82.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $104,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,682.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

