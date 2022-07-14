Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Stock Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $4,027,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth about $818,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,408,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO William Schuh sold 3,282 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $206,208.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 26,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,225.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 24,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $1,555,482.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,437,432 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLAN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Anaplan from $66.00 to $63.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.13.

NYSE PLAN remained flat at $$63.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.50. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

