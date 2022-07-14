SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,573. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

