Sowa Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up about 1.0% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.44. The stock had a trading volume of 186,962 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average of $67.19.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.