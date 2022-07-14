SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Shares Down 10.1%

Shares of SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Rating) fell 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 5,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 23,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05.

Get SOL Global Investments alerts:

SOL Global Investments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a principal investment firm with a focus on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. SOL Global Investments Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SOL Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOL Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.