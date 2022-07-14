SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at CIBC

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.86.

Shares of TSE SNC traded down C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,965. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.50. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$21.27 and a 52 week high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

