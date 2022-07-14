Smartshare (SSP) Market Capitalization Achieves $101,761.24

Smartshare (SSP) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. Smartshare has a market cap of $101,761.24 and $118.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00069098 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00013449 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000679 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

