Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $85.80

Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 85.80 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 86.70 ($1.03), with a volume of 5081582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.70 ($1.05).
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 142 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 806.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65.
In other news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £4,025 ($4,787.11).
Sirius Real Estate Company Profile (LON:SRE)
Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.
