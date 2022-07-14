Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) & SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Head to Head Review

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) and SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sidus Space and SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sidus Space N/A N/A N/A SK Telecom Co.,Ltd 11.25% 9.75% 4.69%

0.5% of Sidus Space shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sidus Space and SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sidus Space $1.41 million 36.02 -$3.75 million N/A N/A SK Telecom Co.,Ltd $14.63 billion 0.69 $2.17 billion $3.68 6.19

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has higher revenue and earnings than Sidus Space.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sidus Space and SK Telecom Co.,Ltd, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sidus Space 0 0 0 0 N/A SK Telecom Co.,Ltd 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd beats Sidus Space on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sidus Space Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies. The company also offers hardware solutions consisting of an external flight test platform to develop, test, and fly experiments, as well as delivers hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the international space station; and space station integrated kinetic launcher for orbital payload systems. It serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices. The Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services segment provides fixed-line telephone services; broadband Internet services; media platform services, such as Internet protocol TV and cable TV; and business communications services. The Other Businesses segment offers television shopping services under the T-commerce brand, as well as portal services. In addition, it provides call center management, base station maintenance, information gathering and consulting, system software development and supply, quantum information and communications, data base and internet website, and digital contents sourcing services; manufactures and sells e-book; sells contents and mastering quality sound album; sells and trades in anti-theft and surveillance devices; and operates information and communications facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 3.6 million fixed-line telephone and 31.9 million wireless subscribers. SK Telecom Company Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

