Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Drops By 82.2%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the June 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,459,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Recruit stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.34. 1,925,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,213. Recruit has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $14.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

