Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Drops By 82.2%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the June 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,459,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
Recruit stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.34. 1,925,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,213. Recruit has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $14.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27.
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recruit (RCRUY)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.