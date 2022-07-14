Short Interest in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Declines By 75.0%

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.62% of First Capital worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.52. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92. First Capital has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $96.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.17.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

First Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

