Short Interest in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Drops By 75.8%

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,800 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the June 15th total of 883,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of EFOI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. 288,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,011. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $6.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.38.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 183.63% and a negative net margin of 97.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

