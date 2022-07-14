Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) dropped 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 2,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 356,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 21.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,272.73 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,750,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,962,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,364,000 after acquiring an additional 464,231 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 397,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 25,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 108,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

