Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SBGSY. Bank of America upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($180.00) to €175.00 ($175.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €175.00 ($175.00) to €145.00 ($145.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $23.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.4592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.