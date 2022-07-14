Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Trading Down 12.5%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 558,608 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 312,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$22.15 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:SGLD)

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

