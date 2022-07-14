Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Trading Down 12.5%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 558,608 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 312,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$22.15 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.
Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:SGLD)
