Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Stock Position Boosted by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Royce Value Trust accounts for 0.9% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RVT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 893.8% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

RVT stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.85. 30,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,828. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

