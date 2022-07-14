Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 63,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 172,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.53 million and a PE ratio of -15.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 7.82.

About Royal Helium (CVE:RHC)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 348,908 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

