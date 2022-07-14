Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) to Underperform

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HMSNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 33 ($0.39) to GBX 22 ($0.26) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.50.

Hammerson stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

