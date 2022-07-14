Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) to Underperform

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNFGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HMSNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 33 ($0.39) to GBX 22 ($0.26) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.50.

Hammerson stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

Hammerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

