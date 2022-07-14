Rosenblatt Securities Trims Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Target Price to $33.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $54.20 to $33.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $51.50 to $54.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.46.

NYSE TWTR opened at $36.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Twitter has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $18,262,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,100,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,829,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 564,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,573,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,188,198,000 after buying an additional 12,028,406 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after buying an additional 3,460,856 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,965,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $656,406,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,134,000 after buying an additional 378,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $538,854,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

