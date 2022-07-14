Rosenblatt Securities Boosts ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target to $28.00

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Shares of ADTN stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.22. 2,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,835. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11. The company has a market cap of $947.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 1.23. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -163.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in ADTRAN by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADTRAN (Get Rating)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.