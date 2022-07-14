Rivetz 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (RVT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Rivetz coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $15,061.15 and $31.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,312.51 or 1.00005757 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003109 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

