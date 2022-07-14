Rise Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, Rise has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a market cap of $176,073.98 and approximately $18.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00049995 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000124 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 200,207,108 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

