Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Piper Sandler

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.10.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $51.76 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 91,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

