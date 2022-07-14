RedFOX Labs Market Capitalization Hits $176.24 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00278854 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00074838 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00074471 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004295 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000452 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

