Rally (RLY) Price Tops $0.0405

Rally (RLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $117.95 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00097311 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017006 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,291,639 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

