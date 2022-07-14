Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut Qorvo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Qorvo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $96.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.27. Qorvo has a one year low of $90.16 and a one year high of $201.46.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

