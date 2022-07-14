QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Short Interest Update

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of QC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,203. QC has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.
