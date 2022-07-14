Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issued By B. Riley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.