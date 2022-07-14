Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.51. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $14.73 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $15.01 EPS.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.92.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.36. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $183.33.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $158,918.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,687.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $833,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,287 shares of company stock worth $7,923,242. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.