Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

PFBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.60.

Shares of PFBC opened at $67.13 on Monday. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $81.97. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.66.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

