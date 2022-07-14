Polymath (POLY) Market Capitalization Reaches $173.85 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $173.85 million and $27.25 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00026315 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00245431 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,760,830 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

