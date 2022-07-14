Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the June 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PLSQF remained flat at $$17.83 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. Plus500 has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Plus500 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's Plus500 Invest, an online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries.

