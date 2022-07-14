Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the June 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PLSQF remained flat at $$17.83 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. Plus500 has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $20.04.
Plus500 Company Profile (Get Rating)
