Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Bernard Coulie Sells 15,000 Shares

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. 6,601,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,291. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The company has a market cap of $676.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 1,542.15%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

