Piper Sandler Trims KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Target Price to $80.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.63.

Shares of KKR opened at $46.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 13.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,378,000 after buying an additional 34,705 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 363.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 105,519 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

