Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,460 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,278,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 909.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,813 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,517,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,884,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,389.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,443 shares of company stock valued at $12,278,009 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.49. 261,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,349,802. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Pinterest Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.