Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Purchased by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Piedmont Office Realty Trust makes up 2.6% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 247,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 350,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PDM shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 27,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $136.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

