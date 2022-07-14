Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.50.

PEY traded down C$0.44 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.47. 276,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,753. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$5.88 and a 12 month high of C$17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 9.76.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$286.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.3299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,582.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,385 shares in the company, valued at C$1,042,401.85. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$131,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 270,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,538,742.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $465,907 and have sold 159,333 shares valued at $2,490,746.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

