PEPS Coin Market Cap Reaches $979,892.17 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $979,892.17 and $11,582.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006374 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00137495 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

