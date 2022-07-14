Patten Group Inc. Sells 525 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Simmons First National by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Simmons First National by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.93. 19,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,274. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $32.76.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $207.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marty Casteel bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Profile (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.