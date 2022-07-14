Patten Group Inc. Sells 4,241 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,291,000 after purchasing an additional 550,705 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 180,861.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 488,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 488,327 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8,470.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 444,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 439,713 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,808,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,805,000.

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,742. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

