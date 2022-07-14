Patten Group Inc. Lowers Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Patten Group Inc. cut its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 29.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,775,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 175.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNY. Barclays upped their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($90.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sanofi from €96.00 ($96.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sanofi from €110.00 ($110.00) to €112.00 ($112.00) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sanofi from €118.00 ($118.00) to €119.00 ($119.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($80.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

SNY traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 24,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,658. The company has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

About Sanofi (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.