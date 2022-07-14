PARSIQ Price Tops $0.24 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 74.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 101.9% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $39.19 million and approximately $31.97 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 164,750,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

