Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PKBK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.60. 22,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Parke Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $245.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 46.13% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $81,752.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,317.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,239 shares of company stock worth $591,647 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the first quarter worth $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 30.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

