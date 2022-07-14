Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

IVW traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $60.86. 135,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,097. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average is $70.57. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

