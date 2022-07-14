Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,629 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,181,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,502,000 after acquiring an additional 166,432 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,606,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,700,000 after purchasing an additional 401,759 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,516,000 after purchasing an additional 575,630 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $98,574,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,657,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,091. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.99. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

