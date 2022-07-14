Oxen (OXEN) Reaches One Day Volume of $272,142.00

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, Oxen has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001077 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $12.82 million and $272,142.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,153.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,110.24 or 0.05508786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00026315 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00245431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.54 or 0.00612986 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.12 or 0.00506694 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00071192 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,069,200 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

