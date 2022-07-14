Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.71.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

NYSE OSK opened at $79.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $78.68 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.15.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 214.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.